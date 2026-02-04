EASTON, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation announced the closure of the right lane on westbound Route 50 in Easton, west of MD 309 and the Easton Airport.
Transportation officials say the lane is closed for patching repairs and will require multiple days to finish.
The work will occur during the week of Feb. 8, but officials say the State Highway Administration decided the lane closure needed to be put in place immediately to ensure safe travel through the work zone.
A temporary lane shift was implemented in both directions of Route 50 near the Talbot Community Center and Hog Neck Golf Course, officials say, for intersection improvements as part of the new University of Maryland Shore Health Regional Medical Center. The speed limit through the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph.
The patching area is within the medical center work zone, so all repairs will be done by the contractors from the medical center project.