OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has issued a travel advisory detailing the overnight closures of Route 90 beginning this Sunday, June 18th.
The police department, on behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, says the closures will take place nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and are expected to last through the end of the month.
The Highway Administration plans to conduct an overnight milling and patching project from US 50 to US 113 during the closures. Work is planned for Sundays through Thursdays, during which time that section of MD 90 will be closed in both directions..
The police department has offered the following detours:
If traveling east on US 50:
-Continue east on US 50 to MD 589 (Racetrack Road);
-Turn left onto MD 589 and follow to MD 90
-Turn either east or west onto MD 90.
If traveling west on MD 90:
-Continue west on MD 90 to MD 589;
-Take a right onto the ramp to MD 589 south (left at light)
-Follow MD 589 to US 50, and take US 50 west
The Police Department and Highway Administration remind motorists they they can dial #77 on their phones if they need roadside assistance.