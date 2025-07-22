MARYLAND - The Maryland State Highway Administration put out a survey for ideas and input concerning the safety of people who walk or ride bicycles. Ocean City is one of the main locations that could impact from the results of this survey.
Vacationers in Ocean City are noticing some things they want to change. Alex Wolanin expressed his concern when even walking on the sidewalks on Coastal Highway.
"The sidewalks. I feel sometimes they're a little bit narrow, especially like on the side of the ocean where they go maybe two people across" said Wolanin. "When a bus or something goes by you kind of really feel the wind and everything."
Even locals want changes to be made. Tom Lutz has lived in Ocean City for forty-five years. He has mixed feelings when it comes to how safe it is to ride his bike in the beach town.
"Generally, everything works very well," said Lutz. "Except, sometimes there are a lot of people who like to cut off bicyclists."
The Maryland State Highway Administration survey is open to visitors and locals until August 7th. It can be found here.