SALISBURY, Md. -- Wicomico County and Salisbury Airport officials are in talks about a new incentive-based program. The goal is to bring additional airlines, or get the one existing airline to provide more destination options.
If the program gets off the ground, airlines could be in for some big savings. There would be a 100% waiver of terminal rent for any new space leased for service and a waiver of landing fees and apron parking fees.
Participants can also get up to $150,000 in marketing support for the first two years of operation. Tony Rudy, Salisbury Airport Manager, said all of the incentives would end after two years, but they would help alleviate some of the initial difficulties.
"There's a big startup cost when you have to hire new employees, bring equipment in, you know get the aircraft crews, all of that and then to make the public aware of the service," said Rudy.
If you have ever watched an airplane take off from the Salisbury Airport, or caught a flight, there is a very good chance it was an American Airlines flight heading to Charlotte or Philadelphia.
That's because, American Airlines is the only available airline, and those are the only destinations people can fly in or out of. John Cannon, Wicomico County Council President, said it's an issue he is all too familiar with.
"I know one of the largest concerns I have from constituents is they say 'can we get alternate routes besides just Charlotte and Philadelphia' and this would go a long way in addressing that," said Cannon.
The end goal here: offering up more destinations.
"The South Florida area, the Orlando area, those are kind of the top two markets and then we have San Francisco, Denver," said Rudy.
For Bob Annis, who flies into the Salisbury Airport a few times a year from Tampa, the possibility of a direct flight would make life a lot easier.
"100%, 100%, because for me to fly to BWI, one it's two, two and a half hours, rent a car and all that by the time you add that up you're back to five, six hundred dollars round trip again," said Annis. "So for me, fantastic, let's get her done."
Piedmont Airlines, with its corporate headquarters based at the Salisbury Airport, could also be eligible for the new incentives. Cannon tells WBOC that if Piedmont adds new destinations to their outbound flights from Salisbury, they too can also take advantage of the proposed benefits.
More flights could be on the way to the Salisbury Airport, meaning more happy travelers could be doing the same.