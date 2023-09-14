MARYLAND - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced over $25 million in grants going towards bicycle, pedestrian, and trail projects, including some in Wicomico and Somerset Counties.
Both the City of Salisbury and University of Maryland Eastern Shore are set to benefit from the grants, with a collective total of $1 million allocated for local trail and track projects.
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore is receiving $400,000 for the final design of a shared-use path around the campus, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
Salisbury is receiving funds for three separate projects. The first is the construction of a bikeway along Carroll Street from Riverside Circle to Snow Hill Road. That project has been awarded $400,000 from the state.
A network of quick-build bikeways is also planned for Salisbury east of US 13 Business, an undertaking which is receiving $200,000.
Finally, the design project of a multi-use path at Eastern Shore Drive’s section of the Rail Trail System is set to receive $120,000.
“In order to comprehensively serve our communities, Maryland’s transportation network must include high-quality, convenient and equitable bike and pedestrian access,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “We’re working every day to create a transportation network that serves all users, whether they’re driving, walking, biking, scooting or using mobility devices. We’re excited to support local projects that help expand that network at the grassroots level.”