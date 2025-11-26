SALISBURY, Md. - The city announced road closures and traffic routes for the 79th annual Christmas parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees.
The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec 7. The city says festivities will begin at 1 p.m. at the corner of Civic Avenue and Mt. Hermon Road and proceed along East Main Street to City Park, with the parade concluding at 3 p.m.
Road Closures:
- Civic Ave. from Glen Ave to Mt. Hermon Rd
- Mt. Hermon Road from Civic Ave. to E. Main
- E. Main Street from Long Ave. to Snow Hill Road
- E. William St. from Naylor St. to Long Ave.
- E. Main Street from Rt. 50 to Long Ave.
- Long Ave. from Rt. 50 to Mt. Hermon Rd
- Glen Ave. from Davis St. to E. Main
- Davis St. from E. William to Glen Ave.
People are encouraged to plan alternate routes during the parade.