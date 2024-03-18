SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating an apartment fire Monday morning that displaced seven families.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire began just after 3 a.m. on March 18th at the Island Club Apartments on Sharen Drive. Over 50 firefighters with the responded and the fire took about an hour to control.
Luckily, no injuries or deaths were reported at the 8 unit apartment building, but damages are estimated at $800,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, according to the Fire Marshal.
Both where the fire started and its cause are currently under investigation.