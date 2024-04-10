WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wednesday afternoon structure fire that occurred in Salisbury.
Officials say 20 firefighters took approximately 30 minutes to control the fire.
The estimated loss of the structure is $50,000 and the contents are estimated at $20,000 in losses. Authorities say the origin of the incident was the interior of a junction/panel box where a reported electrical malfunction took place.
No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.