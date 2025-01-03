Salisbury-Born Andean Bear Sinchi Moves to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH– Salisbury-born Andean Bear Sinchi recently widened his paw print on species conservation by moving from Philadelphia to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
Sinchi was born to father Pinnochio and mother Chaska at Salisbury Zoo in January 2020.
Andean Bear cubs separate from their mothers after approximately one year - at which point Sinchi was transported to Philadelphia Zoo in 2021. Officials there planned to pair Sinchi with a mate upon reaching maturity, but plans for a $5 million bear exhibit transformation made the move to Cleveland necessary.
Sinchi will reportedly join female bear Pacha as zookeepers look to widen the Andean Bear gene pool with another cub.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo leads the Andean Bear Conservation Alliance – looking to protect the species which experts predict will be classified as endangered in the next 20 years.
Guests can visit Sinchi now, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.