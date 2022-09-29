Salisbury,Md. –The City of Salisbury and Mayor Jake Day honored Former Grants Manager Debbie Stam on Tuesday Septemeber 27 at Stam Slam, a celebration of Stam and her contributions to the Salisbury Skate park.
The city says Stam was responsible for acquiring several grants that funded the skate park, amounting to a total of over $650,000. Grants and donations from the Skatepark Committee, the local community, and Stam herself, allowed for the construction of the Salisbury Skate park. The first phase of which was completed in late 2015.
“We started this process all the way back in 2007! I’m so honored, and it’s a dream come true to see the final phase of construction getting underway. It has been a long time coming,” said Stam, who spoke at the event.
Mayor Jacob Day presented Stam with a certificate of acknowledgement of service and an honorary plaque fixed in stone at the entrance of the skatepark, which reads, “With gratitude to Deborah Stam for her endless support and belief in the Salisbury skating community. The skate park in which you stand wouldn’t exist without her. In recognition of 31 incredible years of service to the citizens of Salisbury. Happy Retirement!”
“Debbie, we couldn’t have done it without you, and that’s all there is to it. Your spirit, your persistence, and your heart brought us here, and it is our honor–for me as your Mayor, for the City staff in attendance, and for every member of the skating community who donated money, time, or enthusiasm–it is a joy to be able to say an enthusiastic ‘Thank you!’,” said Day.
Bobby Schaller, who the city says has been an incremental part of development of the skate park was also in attendance.
“When people think of our community, skaters, there’s probably a perception that we’re not very smart – and maybe we’re not,” said Schaller. “But, Debbie saw that we’re intelligent and knowledgeable about this thing we care so much about–that we’re so passionate about–and she listened,” said Schaller.
Following Stam’s acknowledgement, ground was officially broken on the final stage, Phase 2-B, of the skate park. Beside a design rendering of the new developments, City Administrator Julia Glanz, Mayor Jacob Day, Debbie Stam, skater Bobby Schaller, Councilwomen April Jackson and Michelle Gregory–followed by a crew of skaters–turned dirt and officially announced the start of progress on Phase 2-B.
The park is built and designed by Artisan Skate parks and Pillar Design Studios. The Salisbury Skate park was laid out in three phases–1, 2, and 2B. Funding for Phase 2-B was approved in late 2021, and construction will get underway as soon as early October 2022.