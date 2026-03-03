SALISBURY, Md. - A historic downtown building is back in the hands of the City of Salisbury. Mayor Randy Taylor says the city has plans to move the Neighborhood Services Department and the IT Group into 112 West Church Street after some renovations.
"We're looking to darken the color, probably put together a color scheme and make some sense from the from the perspective of history and, and repaint the building from the outside, restore the brick, repaint and repower wash, clean it up," said Taylor.
Mayor Taylor took WBOC through the building to visit the wide, wooden staircases, built-in vaults, and the bell tower. The city is buying the building from St. Peter's Episcopal Church located next to the historic building.
Ian Post, the Local History Archivist at the Nabb Research Center at Salisbury University, did some digging into the history of the building and found that while it was originally built to be a firehouse, it has held many uses over the years including being City Hall, a police station, and event an art museum.
"The structure has a story, but it's also the host for many other stories and experiences that are just as, if not more significant," said Post.
Mayor Taylor says he hopes to begin the remodel in a few weeks and office operations in a few months.