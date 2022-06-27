SALISBURY, Md.- One church in Salisbury is trying to do something about the high gas prices. The First Baptist Church in Salisbury was at the Tiger Mart on Route 50 giving out $25 gas card. According to Pastor Lewis Watson they served 135 cars, and says in these trying times, they hope to help the community again soon.
"To hear a lady say you know I didn't know how I was going to make it this week to work to hear another lady say it helped me get my children to school, to see some of the people shedding tears because they didn't have money to put gas in the tank with gas at 5 dollars a gallon... it's just a difficult time for people right now," said Watson. "We are the church in the heart of the community with the community at heart. And so we want our community to know that we are sensitive to their needs and that we are here for them. And so that's why we chose to give away these free gas cards."
Pastor Watson says they hope to do it again soon and will start providing food to the community each week.