SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury City Administrator Julia Glanz will join Former Mayor Jake Day in taking on a state government role.
Glanz, who has served in the role since 2017 will become Maryland's Assistant Secretary for Housing and Community Development, serving as a deputy to Secretary Jake Day.
As City Administrator, Glanz was thrust into the spotlight as she assumed the duties of Acting Mayor for nearly a year during the COVID pandemic as Mayor Day was deployed with the National Guard.
“I arrived in Salisbury as a bright-eyed college freshman and this City quickly stole my heart. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Salisbury, to provide the strongest services possible, and to be a member of this team of 458 amazing individuals,” said Glanz. “I am so proud of everything that we accomplished together.”
Upon Glanz’s resignation on March 3, Deputy City Administrator Andy Kitzrow will be named Acting City Administrator. Kitzrow has worked in local government at the Administrative level for over a decade and has served the City as Deputy City Administrator since 2017.
City officials say upon Glanz's resignation, former City Administrator Tom Stevenson will rejoin the Administration in a temporary consulting role.
Mayor Jack Heath also expressed his gratitude for Glanz’s service to the city and his confidence in the new leadership team.
“Congratulations to Julia on what is a monumental achievement in her career. I consider Julia one of my dearest friends, and I will miss her dearly,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “I’m confident in the work that this team will accomplish together in the coming weeks and months as we look towards the next chapter for the City of Salisbury.”