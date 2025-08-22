SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury is one step closer to achieving its Carroll Street revamp project with the completion of road resurfacing.
City officials announced on Friday, August 22, the resurfacing portion of the project was finished.
In April, Mayor Randy Taylor announced his intentions to restore traffic flow to Carroll Street and reduce the "extra wide" bike lanes.
“After months of planning and coordinating schedules, the long-awaited improvements to Carroll St. have finally arrived," Mayor Taylor said Friday. "The striping you see now is only temporary. Once the new blacktop has had the weekend to cure, the permanent striping will be added. In short — you’re free to roam, just remember to stay in your lane! Welcome back to Carroll St."
City officials said delineators would be installed at the corner safety islands on Carroll Street. Weather permitting, a striping contractor is scheduled to return on Monday, August 25, to install permanent lane markings.