Carroll Street
WBOC

SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury is one step closer to achieving its Carroll Street revamp project with the completion of road resurfacing.

City officials announced on Friday, August 22, the resurfacing portion of the project was finished.

In April, Mayor Randy Taylor announced his intentions to restore traffic flow to Carroll Street and reduce the "extra wide" bike lanes.

“After months of planning and coordinating schedules, the long-awaited improvements to Carroll St. have finally arrived," Mayor Taylor said Friday. "The striping you see now is only temporary. Once the new blacktop has had the weekend to cure, the permanent striping will be added. In short — you’re free to roam, just remember to stay in your lane! Welcome back to Carroll St."

City officials said delineators would be installed at the corner safety islands on Carroll Street. Weather permitting, a striping  contractor is scheduled to return on Monday, August 25, to install permanent lane markings. 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

