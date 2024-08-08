SALISBURY, Md.- One Salisbury councilwoman is trying to implement banners across downtown to honor veterans. April Jackson presented the idea to her fellow councilmembers Monday.
“What I am trying to implement is to have veterans banners flying all across our city. I want to work with the county as well, it’s a privilege and honor and honor our veterans who have served our country in our nation,” said Jackson.
Jackson says all veterans from Salisbury should be recognized, whether or not they stayed in Salisbury.
“Some have gone on and some are still here, some have stories to tell and a lot of us here in Salisbury. I would like to know who our veterans were and who served our country to keep us alive,” said Jackson.
Jackson says an honor such as this is long overdue.
“Most veterans came back from Vietnam, they were mistreated. And just to this day, some of them are just getting the honors that they deserve from that war. I feel as though people who served our country should be acknowledged. It takes a lot of courage for a person to want to go or even be drafted to go and fight for a war that they had no understanding of and we should be supporting them and honor them,” said Jackson.
Jackson says the city will likely not have enough poles across the city to honor every veteran from Salisbury, though she is hoping the city will install more to host everyone’s banner.
The city council will vote on this plan in the coming weeks.