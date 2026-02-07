SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a crash earlier in the evening today and that the crash involved a deputy from their office.
County officials say the crash happened on Route 13, near St. Luke's Road.
The county sheriff's office also says there were no serious injuries reported from the deputy or the people in the other car.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says the accident is under active investigation and they will share more information when they deem it appropriate to do so.
This is a developing story and will be updated.