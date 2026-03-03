SALISBURY, Md. - A local business has announced its upcoming closure, affecting over 50 employees in Wicomico County.
As of Feb. 24, the Maryland Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification System lists that Viskon-Aire Corporation will soon be closing its plant on Winfield Avenue in Salisbury. The WARN notification lists a total of 51 employees at the plant.
According to Viskon-Aire’s website, the company has been designing and manufacturing filtration products in Salisbury since 1979. The company was acquired by Rensa Filtration in 2017, the website reads.
Maryland’s WARN notice says layoffs at Viskon-Aire are expected to begin in April and last through September.
David Ryan, the Executive Director of the Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development Corporation spoke with WBOC about the closure on Tuesday, saying that the goal would be transitioning the affected Viskon-Aire employees into other local opportunities.
Ryan remained optimistic that major employers set to come to the area would help mitigate the job losses, including tech giant Amazon.
“We can’t control a lot of the employers and who’s going to operate here and who’s not going to operate or the state of the economy, or various economic cycles,” Ryan said. “But we can continue to attract new investment to the area. So while this will affect 50 people on a macro basis, we have Amazon coming in with about 130, 140 jobs later on this year.”