SALISBURY, MD– Fire crews responded to a shed fire extending to multiple vehicles late on April 15.

The Salisbury Fire Department and assisting agencies responded to the 400 block of Elizabeth Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department's run log.  

Photos show the shed destroyed by flames and numerous vehicles damaged. Fire officials did not detail the extent of damage or report any injuries. 

Crews remained on the scene as of 11:30 p.m., urging neighbors to use caution in the area following the response.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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