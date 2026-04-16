SALISBURY, MD– Fire crews responded to a shed fire extending to multiple vehicles late on April 15.
The Salisbury Fire Department and assisting agencies responded to the 400 block of Elizabeth Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department's run log.
Photos show the shed destroyed by flames and numerous vehicles damaged. Fire officials did not detail the extent of damage or report any injuries.
Crews remained on the scene as of 11:30 p.m., urging neighbors to use caution in the area following the response.