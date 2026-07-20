SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department is launching a new prehospital whole blood program that will allow specially trained paramedics to administer life-saving blood transfusions to critically injured patients before they arrive at a hospital.
The program will provide low-titer O-positive whole blood to patients suffering severe blood loss from traumatic injuries, medical emergencies and other life-threatening conditions. Officials say administering blood at the scene or during transport can begin replacing lost blood sooner, improving care for patients experiencing hemorrhagic shock.
Whole blood has become the standard of care in many trauma systems because it replaces red blood cells, plasma and platelets in a single product, helping restore oxygen delivery and improve blood clotting during emergencies.
The Salisbury Fire Department developed the program in partnership with its medical director, regional health care providers and the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems. Officials said the collaboration ensured the program met all clinical, storage, tracking and quality assurance requirements.
"The implementation of our Whole Blood Program represents a major advancement in emergency medical care for the citizens and visitors of Salisbury," EMS Lt. John Dennis said. "By bringing blood transfusion capabilities directly to the patient, our paramedics can begin a life-saving treatment, giving critically ill and injured patients a greater chance of survival."
City officials said the program expands the department's ability to provide advanced emergency medical care to residents and visitors throughout Salisbury and the surrounding region by bringing hospital-level transfusion capabilities into the field when every minute matters.