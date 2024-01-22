SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Fire Department is warning against the growing trend of using unsafe heating methods this winter. Chief Rob Frampton says these methods can quickly turn into a nightmare.
“It’s a little bit of everything, everything from overloaded extension cords, space heaters too close to beds, two people who are actually using stove tops or ovens to heat their homes. They’ll turn it on in a low setting and keep the door open and use that you know 175, 200° heat to go out into their home and heat their home,” said Frampton.
Frampton says tough economic times can push people to these methods.
"If I turn the gas stove on or the electric stove and use the heat from that to heat my home, then my landlord, then pays that electric bill it's extremely dangerous if there's children involved or in the area, kids can walk up, put their hand on and burn themselves walk by their clothing, might catch on fire," said Frampton.
Frampton says the potential benefits are outweighed by the dangers these pose.
“You know economical times, you know they might be without a job they might not have enough money. They are spending more money on groceries and things like that so they are forced to look for alternative methods to heat their home. Some of them are on their own fixed income and they may not pay the utility bill,” said Frampton.
Energy assistance can be provided by Shore Up in Salisbury. More information can be found here.