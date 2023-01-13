SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury house fire that did thousands in damage has been ruled accidental.
The State Fire Marshal says that the fire started around 10 p.m. Thursday at 217 Hall Drive at a one story wood frame home.
The fire started in the bathroom wall after an "unspecified failure of an electrical branch circuit," the fire marshal said.
No injuries were reported.
It took 25 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department 15 minutes to get the flames under control.
Smoke alarms were present in the home, but did not go off. The occupants were provided with new 10-year sealed smoke alarms to be installed prior to re-occupying the home.
The fire did about $9,500 in damage to the building and $500 to the contents.