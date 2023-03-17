SALISBURY, Md. - Fire officials in Salisbury are investigating an early morning house fire.
It happened around 1:00 a.m. this morning at a home on 105 Delaware Avenue, Salisbury, Wicomico County.
The one story wood frame single family home was dwelling, the owner is Tomasina Desantiago. The smoke alarm in the home was not working. A passerby discovered the fire. It took 37 firefighters, 37 minutes to control the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The estimate damage cost is $50,000.