SALISBURY, Md. - "Tip Tough" is a tool to protect your fingers while chopping fruits and vegetables in the kitchen.
It is the brainchild of 20 year-old R.J. Batts of Salisbury.
"To actually achieve my dream right now with my business at the age I'm at is just so surreal to me," he said.
Batts is showcasing his invention on the QVC Network on Wednesday night at 8 o'clock.
It is a product he came up with seven years ago, when he was just 14 years old.
A young R.J. appeared on WBOC's DelmarvaLife to showcase the product.
R.J. also recently pitched "Tip Tough" on the USA Network show "America's Big Deal."
"Everybody has ideas for new products but the real challenge is actually executing that idea," he said.
R.J.'s mom Lori could not be prouder, but says it will be tough not being there with him.
"Usually when I'm watching him on air and I don't want to get emotional now but I usually cry! Because I'm just so proud of him and what he can do," she said.
R.J. Batts says he could not be where he is today without the support of the Delmarva community.
"I'll be walking in the store and they'll be like hey, you were on America's Big Deal, good job! And it's really nice to hear that my community supports me," he said.
Batts says he plans new inventions in the future, including a child-safe version of "Tip Tough."