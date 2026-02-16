Salisbury launches Adopt-A-Road program

SALISBURY, Md. — The City of Salisbury has launched a new Adopt-A-Road program aimed at reducing litter and keeping debris out of local waterways.
The initiative allows volunteers to sign up to maintain a section of roadway by picking up litter and recyclables during scheduled cleanups. City officials say the goal is to improve street conditions and prevent trash from reaching nearby waterways.
Lisa Gingrich, president of the Newtown Association, says the program is a positive step for the city.
“I think it's a very good idea,” Gingrich said. "I think it's a good idea in Salisbury in general, and I think it's a good idea here in Newtown.”
She says the historic district often deals with leaves and other debris, and regular cleanups can improve the area’s appearance.
“It just makes everything look brighter, I think,” Gingrich told WBOC. “And I think people respond to that even if they don't think that they do. And it just, I think is just a better image for the city, in neighborhoods.”
Moses Nixon, who lives in Salisbury, believes the program could encourage more community involvement.
“If people see other people doing it, they might want to get involved because they feel kind of left out or, you know, it makes…the community look better,” Moses said. “So they make other people want to get involved…It definitely would help out with the trash, you know, and the gutters and stuff like that. It's a real good thing.”
For some parents, the program is also an opportunity to get children involved and outdoors. Devonna Towns, also of Salisbury, sees a positive outcome.
“My kids would like to do stuff like that," Towns said. "It just gives people the opportunity to be outside, be involved, and I'm all for that."
The city says volunteers can now register to participate in the Adopt-A-Road program. Supplies like safety vests, gloves, and trash bags will be provided to participants. Roadside signs will also be placed at the adopted roadways to highlight the efforts of those taking part in this initiative.