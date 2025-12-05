SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury officials announced Friday that red-light safety cameras are being installed at several high-risk intersections as part of an effort to cut down on crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, red-light running contributes to an estimated 92,000 crashes – including roughly 950 fatal wrecks – each year nationwide. City officials said the cameras are intended to reduce those numbers locally by targeting intersections with a history of frequent violations and collisions.
The cameras will automatically photograph vehicles that enter an intersection after the signal has turned red, and citations will be issued to the registered vehicle owner.
City officials said cameras have been installed at the following locations:
- Northbound N. Salisbury Blvd. (Route 13) at N. Pointe Drive
- Westbound N. Pointe Drive at N. Salisbury Blvd.
- Southbound N. Salisbury Blvd. at Centre Road
- Northbound S. Salisbury Blvd. at W. College Avenue
- Southbound S. Salisbury Blvd. at W. College Avenue
- Westbound W. College Avenue at S. Salisbury Blvd.
- Northbound W. Isabella Street at W. Salisbury Parkway (Route 50)
- Southbound Nanticoke Road at W. Salisbury Parkway
- Westbound W. Salisbury Parkway at Mill Street
Other intersections may be added in the future pending further review and approval from the Maryland State Highway Administration.
A 30-day warning period begins when the program launches Dec. 5. Drivers who run red lights during that period will receive warning notices by mail. Citations carrying a $75 fine will begin Jan. 5, 2026.
Revenue from fines will be reinvested in public safety efforts, including intersection upgrades, driver education and pedestrian safety projects, officials said.
“Our top priority is the safety of everyone who uses our roadways,” Salisbury Police Chief David Meienschein said in a statement. “These new red-light safety cameras are an important tool to help us change dangerous driving behavior, reduce collisions and save lives. This program is about prevention, not punishment.”
More information is available in the city’s red-light camera FAQ.