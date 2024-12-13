SALISBURY, Md.- As the City of Salisbury plans to raise fines for littering, volunteers continue to clean up one of the most problematic areas: the railroad tracks. Specifically, along South Salisbury Boulevard behind Cook Out and Starbucks near Salisbury University.
"Well, there are plenty, but across the city, I think the railroad tracks are some of the worst," says Bruce Robson of Wicomico Clean, a group of volunteers dedicated to picking up trash. Despite their efforts, litter returns quickly.
"It does not take long for trash to make its way back," said Robson.
The city recognizes the issue.
"It tends to be a collection area whether it's wind, whether it's hangout spots, which tends to generate the problem," says Muir Boda, Director of Housing and Community Development.
The city says technically, the responsibility lies on the company that operated the stretch of railroad tracks, Carload Express. However Boda says the city recognizes the challenges.
"To be able to maintain spots, they don't have the staff. We recognize that," said Boda.
The city has a similar challenge, which is why Salisbury relies on volunteer groups like Wicomico Clean.
WBOC reached out to Carload Express for comment but received no response.
"This is our home," Robson urges. "Let’s take pride in our home. Many of us have been to places where they don't have these problems.”
The city is working on increasing its fines for litter to more closely align with the fines in place from the county. The city recognizes that while enforcement may be difficult, it hopes it sends a message to neighbors that Salisbury is serious about keeping its streets clean.