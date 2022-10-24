SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County.
Maryland State Police identified the suspect as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32. He was located in Delmar, Del. on Sunday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.
Fuller is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, as well as other criminal charges. Fuller is currently being held in Delaware. Extradition proceedings are being initiated to return him to Maryland.
Police identified the victim as David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury. Autopsy results ruled Pfeffer’s death as a homicide from blunt force trauma.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road southeast of Salisbury after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor reporting a cardiac arrest. Upon their arrival, deputies found the victim, later identified as Pfeffer, lying on the ground outside of this home suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Pfeffer was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel on the scene.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation with the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators, along with crime scene technicians from Maryland State Police, responded to process the scene for evidence.
Police initially described the death as "suspicious," but on Sunday, Oct. 23, homicide unit investigators located the victim’s white Dodge truck at a home in Delmar, Del. The truck was reported missing from Pfeffer’s home. In coordination with the Delaware State Police, a search warrant was executed on the Delmar home where Fuller was subsequently located.
Police were able to locate evidence linking Fuller to the homicide investigation. He was taken into police custody by Delaware State Police and later interviewed by detectives from the Maryland State Police.
Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continue to work the investigation with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the State’s Attorney in Worcester County.