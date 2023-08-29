SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a 68-year-old Salisbury man in connection with an arson last week.
On August 25th, the Salisbury Police Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal arrived on Decatur Avenue to investigate evidence of a small fire on the outside of an occupied home.
The investigation revealed the fire was incendiary, and that the resident of the home reportedly had an earlier altercation with Whayland Nelson, 68. Nelson was named a suspect in the investigation and Fire Marshals were granted an arrest warrant.
Nelson was located this morning, August 29th, and arrested by the Salisbury Police Department and Deputy State Fire Marshals. He was taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center and held without bond.
Nelson has been charged with the following:
-Arson 1st Degree
-Arson 2nd Degree
-Malicious Burning 2nd Degree
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Two counts of reckless endangerment