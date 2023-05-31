WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Wicomico County Judge has convicted Dionte Dutton of Second-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Assault, Firearm Use in a Violent Crime, and related charges.
On June 10, 2017, Dionte Dutton became engaged in a minor confrontation with Jaquanta Walton while inside the VFW located on West Main Street in Salisbury. Dutton reportedly summoned his associate, Lee Braboy, to the VFW with a firearm. Upon Braboy's arrival, Dutton entered Brayboy's car. Dutton then pulled the car behind a building opposite the VFW where Braboy exited. Dutton then left the area. Less than three minutes later, Braboy emerged from behind the building, walked directly up to Jaquanta Walton and shot him once in the chest before fleeing on foot.
Dionte Dutton was previously convicted of these same charges in 2019, but was granted a new trial on appeal. Braboy was convicted of First-Degree Murder and related charges in March of 2019, and is currently serving multiple life sentences.
Sentencing for Dutton was postponed to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation. Dutton will remain in custody pending sentencing.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes said “It is challenging to re-try cases after they have been sent back for appeal. This six-year-old murder was no exception. I am incredibly proud of the members of our team who pulled together to ensure that justice was done and that our community is safe from the violence inflicted by this gang member.”