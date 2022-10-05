SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been convicted of assault in connection with a stabbing that happened at a downtown restaurant in March.
Derrick Jamar Harmon, 29, of Salisbury, was accused of getting into a fight with patrons at the Brew River Seafood House and Dock Bar on West Main Street. During the scuffle, prosecutors said Harmon stabbed a person in the chest and lower back. The victim was treated and released from TidalHealth Peninsula.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a jury convicted Harmon of first-degree assault and related charges. Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a pre-sentence investigation report.
Harmon will remain in custody pending sentencing.