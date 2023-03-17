WICOMICO CO., Md.- A Salisbury man has been convicted of shooting a woman in 2021 at a dollar state in Wicomico County.
On March 15, Gary DuPont Jr. was found guilty of attempted second degree murder, firearm use in a violent crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related offenses following a two-day jury trial. Sentencing was postponed for a pre-sentencing investigation, during this time DuPont will remain in custody.
Prosecutors say on December 27, 2021, DuPont was involved in a fight with several people in the Dollar General on N. Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury. As a woman was trying to take a photo of DuPont to give police, he shot her in the stomach. She was taken to Tidalhealth where she had emergency surgery and survived gunshot wound.
DuPont ran from the scene and disposed of his gun.
DuPont was arrested in April, 2022 by agents of the U.S. Marshals Service.