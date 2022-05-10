SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury has found a 53-year-old Salisbury man guilty of sexually abusing a preteen child.
Prosecutors announced Tuesday that following a two-day trial, Gardener Green was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and indecent exposure. Sentencing has been scheduled for June 30, pending a mandatory presentence investigation and mental health assessment.
In the summer of 2020, Green sexually exploited a child under the age of 10, prosecutors said.
Court records show Green has a criminal history with past convictions for theft and assault.