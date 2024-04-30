WICOMICO COUNTY- A Salisbury man has been convicted of several charges in connection to an incident involving his girlfriend.
Tyler Gaskins, 30, was convicted of kidnapping, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, violation of a protective order, witness tampering, and perjury. Sentencing was postponed for a pre-sentence investigation. He will stay incarcerated pending sentencing.
Prosecutors say Gaskins believed that his girlfriend had been cheating on him and assaulted her in their home in May of 2023.
Officials say the next day, he continued to assault the victim including strangling her and punching her with enough force that her sternum broke.
He then threatened to kill her if she didn’t get into his car. They say he drove her to her ex-boyfriend’s home to confront him about the cheating. He assaulted the ex-boyfriend with a knife before leaving the area.
The victim got a protective order against Gaskins but he contacted her several times while his trial was pending. He also attempted to get her to take out false charges against her ex-boyfriend to help him get out of jail.