WICOMICO CO., Md.- A Salisbury man has been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and rape following a jury trial in October.
The Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County says that on Oct. 26, after a two-day trial presided over by the Honorable Karen M. Dean, Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, the jury found Steven Crocker, 27, guilty of sexual abuse of a minor, second degree rape and related offenses.
Sentencing was deferred pending completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation and Mental Health Evaluation. Crocker will remain in custody pending sentencing.
In October of 2021, the victim, who is under 10 years-old, reported sexual abuse by Crocker who lived inside the home.
SA Dykes commended Detective D. Schultz of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) as well as other members of the CAC for their work in the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Diane Karsnitz who prosecuted the case.