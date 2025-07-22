SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County jury has convicted a Salisbury man in connection to a 2023 4th of July shooting that took the life of a 14-year-old boy and left multiple other victims injured.
On July 4, 2023, authorities say Antravon Harmon, 28, arrived at a neighborhood block party on Chippewa Blvd. near Kiowa Ave. Just after midnight, prosecutors say Harmon and another suspect armed themselves before encountering 14-year-old Xavier Maddox. Harmon and his accomplice then began firing into the crowd, leading to a multi-person gunfight, according to prosecutors. Maddox was killed in the ensuing chaos, and seven others were injured.
On July 21, 2025, Harmon was convicted of eight counts of first-degree assault, eight counts of firearm use in a crime of violence, and various other charges after a five-day jury trial in Wicomico County Circuit Court. Sentencing has been postponed pending a pre-sentence investigation, but Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes says Harmon could be sentenced to nearly 400 years.
“Senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in Wicomico County,” State’s Attorney Dykes said. “As a result of his violence, Antravon Harmon now faces up to three hundred seventy-eight years of incarceration, including a mandatory minimum of forty-five years. This conviction reflects our unwavering commitment to holding violent offenders accountable and protecting our community.”