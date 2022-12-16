SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend half a century behind bars for his role in the shooting death of a man in 2020.
Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead on Thursday sentenced Torrey Brittingham to the maximum possible sentence of 50 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections.
On May 18, after a three-day trial, a jury convicted Brittingham of two count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Prosecutors said that on April 17, 2020, Brittingham directed a co-conspirator to ambush the victims while they sat in their car at the Merrifield Apartments in Salisbury. During the attack. evidence showed at least 16 rounds were fired into the victims' car, killing Dondre Wilson and injuring another occupant.