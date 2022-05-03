SALISBURY, Md.- A 24-year-old Salisbury man has been sentenced to prison for assault and related charges for his role in an October 2021 shooting outside a restaurant.
A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge last week sentenced Anton Fooks to 30 years imprisonment, with 13 years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections, followed by a period of five years of supervised probation.
Fooks entered guilty pleas to one count of first-degree assault and one count of possession of a regulated firearm immediately preceding his sentencing.
Prosecutors said that in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2021, Fooks’ two co-defendants became involved in an altercation with patrons outside of Guido’s Burritos on South Salisbury Boulevard in Salisbury. In an attempt to seek retaliation connected to the previous fisticuffs, Fooks provided a handgun to one of his co-defendants, who immediately fired multiple rounds at the victim, who was standing in close proximity to other patrons leaving the establishment. The victim was struck by a single bullet in his right leg. Several other vehicles were also struck by projectiles. No one else was injured and the victim was treated and released from TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.
Fooks was prohibited from possessing a handgun at the time of this offense because of a prior drug conviction.