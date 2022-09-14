SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for a holding up a convenience store on Christmas Day 2021.
A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge on Sept. 2 sentenced Lamont King, 58, to 20 years suspend all but 15 years in prison.
Prosecutors said that on Dec. 25, 2021, King entered the Shore Stop, located on Parsons Road in Salisbury, and demanded that the clerk hand over cash and cigarettes. He then pulled out a revolver-style starter pistol. The clerk gave King the cash out of both registers and two handfuls of cigarettes before King ran out of the business. The clerk then quickly called 911 and provided
operators with a description of King. Within moments of the 911 call, officers from the Salisbury Police Department located King riding his bicycle in very close proximity to the Shore Stop and despite his attempts to evade them, officers detained King.
After detaining King, officers located the stolen cash, cigarettes, and starter pistol on his person.