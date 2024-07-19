BRIDGEVILLE, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Salisbury man in Wednesday’s early hours.
According to investigators, a Dodge Durango was driving north on Sussex Highway on July 17th just before 1 a.m. approaching Newtown Road in Bridgeville. At the same time, police say a Hyundai Santa Fe was driving the wrong way in the same northbound lane towards the Durango. As the two vehicles approached each other, the Dodge moved into the right lane to avoid the oncoming Hyundai. Police say the Hyundai also switched lanes, causing the two vehicles to collide.
After the collision, the Hyundai overturned and spun before stopping between the shoulder and the right northbound lane of Sussex Highway
The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Djifenson Dorilus, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. On July 18th, police say Dorilus succumbed to his wounds.
The driver of the Dodge, a 46-year-old Millsboro man, was taken to a hospital for serious injury. His current status was not immediately clear.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-703-3264.