WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Salisbury man will spend more than 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two drug-related charges.
Prosecutors say, Howard Peterson, 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance on Thursday. Associate Judge for the Circuit Court for Wicomico Count, Matthew Maciarello, accepted the plea and sentenced Peterson to 23 years with all but 14 years suspended. Once Peterson is released from prison, he will be supervised by the Division of Parole and Probation for three years.
On October 20, 2022, Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office pulled Peterson’s car over for a traffic stop and found suboxone strips and a large amount of money. A search of his home ended in the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone. Deputies also found paraphernalia that is used to package and distribute controlled dangerous substances.