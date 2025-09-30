SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has announced the sentencing of a man convicted of numerous charges including first and second-degree attempted murder, stalking, and witness intimidation.
Prosecutors say Tre Wallace, 37, of Salisbury, stalked his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend for a month while plotting to shoot him. On Nov. 20, 2023, Wallace had a family member drive him to his ex-girlfriend’s house, believing she wouldn’t recognize the car. As they drove past the home, prosecutors say Wallace opened fire on the couple. The victim’s boyfriend then pursued Wallace in a high-speed chase through Salisbury, with the men exchanging gunfire as they drove, authorities say.
After he was arrested and charged, the State’s Attorney’s office says Wallace threatened witnesses and attempted to tamper with evidence.
In March, a jury found Wallace guilty of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree, Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence, two counts of Stalking, Witness Intimidation and related charges following a four-day trial.
On Sept. 29, Wallace was sentenced to life with all but 95 years suspended.
“This sentence reflects our community’s intolerance for violent, calculated acts meant to destroy lives and instill fear,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Tre Wallace’s actions endangered not only his intended victims, but countless others in our community as bullets flew across city streets. Our Office remains firmly committed to holding offenders accountable to ensure that justice is done. Public safety is—and will continue to be—our highest priority.”