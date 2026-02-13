SALISBURY, Md. - The State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has announced the sentencing of a man who illegally sold a gun that was used in the shooting of a woman in 2024.
On Nov. 16, 2024, prosecutors say Terrance White, now 35, sold a gun to Dequan Bratten. That same day, Bratten shot his estranged wife multiple times, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.
Despite the numerous bullet wounds and long-term effects of the injuries, the woman luckily survived.
Authorities said there was evidence that White was aware of Bratten’s intentions when he sold Bratten the gun.
On Nov. 19, 2025, White was found guilty of firearm straw purchase and two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
On Feb. 11, 2026, White was sentenced to a total of 15 years with five of those suspended. White must serve five of the ten years of active sentence as a mandatory minimum, according to prosecutors. On release, White will then be placed on supervised probation for another three years.
“Those who deal in illegal firearms pose a significant threat to the citizens of Wicomico County,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “My office will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to prosecute those who chose to engage in such activity.”
Dequan Bratten previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder and the use of a firearm while committing a felony. His sentencing is currently scheduled for Feb. 26.