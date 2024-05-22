Salisbury Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of Two Minors

SALISBURY, MD - A judge has sentenced John Mumford of Salisbury to 22 years in prison for two separate counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.
According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Mumford pleaded guilty on Feb. 29, 2024 to two separate counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, and sentencing had been deferred pending completion of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.
On May 16, 2024, Mumford was sentenced to 22 years active sentence. Following his active sentence, Mumford will be on 5 years of supervised probation under specialized sexual offender supervision and management, and will also be supervised under Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision. Should he violate probation, Mumford will be subject to an additional 28 years of incarceration. Mumford will also be required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life.
The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office says in 2022, Mumford sexually abused a child who was living with him. Officials learned afterward that in 2018, Mumford sexually abused a separate child who was living with him during that time. Although this child immediately alerted adults in the residence to what had occurred, and promptly disclosed the abuse, officials say the offense was not reported to law enforcement when it occurred in 2018. Both victims were under the age of 12.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “Sexual abuse committed against children extinguishes their childhoods. It is always difficult for children to disclose sexual abuse when it occurs. A terrible failing occurs when adults do not report the abuse to the appropriate authorities. Not only does the failure to report make survivors feel disbelieved, it allows abusers to remain free to commit further acts of abuse. Here, the diligent investigation by law enforcement, the multi-disciplinary approach employed by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center (CAC), the sentence of the Court, and of course, the courage of the survivors, justice was achieved. I hope that the resolution of this case gives the survivors peace and healing.”