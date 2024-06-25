SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a man to 25 years behind bars after the man pleaded guilty to a 2021 armed robbery of a juvenile.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County Jamie Dykes, Ramier Bender and several other suspects planned an armed robbery of a minor on December 11, 2021. Bender invited the victim to his home, according to prosecutors, and demanded the victim’s backpack while one of his accomplices was armed with a gun. The State’s Attorney’s Office says the victim fought with the gunman over the gun and was shot in the lower back. Bender and the other suspects then fled.
The victim luckily survived the gunshot wound.
On March 6th, 2024, Bender pleaded guilty to Armed Robbery and Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence. On June 21st, a Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Bender to 25 years incarceration.
“This was a difficult case to prosecute, but I am thankful for the hard work of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, my staff, and the brave cooperating witnesses that were willing to do their part to see that justice was done,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said.