Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of Pooles Island MD, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Wednesday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 1 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&