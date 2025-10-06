SALISBURY, Md. - The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has announced the sentencing of a 33-year-old Salisbury man for possession of child pornography on top of a sentence he was already serving.
Prosecutors say Sean Peterson, 33, was found with a USB drive containing multiple images of child pornography depicting three separate children in February of 2024. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed Peterson had produced the images himself while in Calvert County when he had access to the children. Investigators would later discover a “vast amount” of child pornography downloaded from the internet on Peterson’s other devices., according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney.
Peterson was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor and production of child pornography in Calvert County and sentenced to 25 years of active incarceration. On Sept. 26, he was also sentenced to 25 years in Wicomico County on six counts of possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say the 25-year sentence will be served consecutively with his sentence in Calvert County, totaling 50 years of active incarceration.
“Those who do harm to children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “I am grateful for the diligent efforts of law enforcement which made possible the identification of the children exploited by this Defendant and permitted authorities to successfully prosecute the man who perpetrated these crimes against the victims.”
Following his 50-year active sentence, Peterson will be subject to 5 years supervised probation, lifetime sexual offender supervision, and registration as a Tier III Sexual Offender for li