SALISBURY, Md. - A 39-Year-Old Salisbury man has been sentenced to more than eight decades behind bars for his involvement in a June 2017 murder on West Main Street in Salisbury.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Dionte Dutton had been fighting with Jaquanta Walton on June 10th, 2017 at the VFW on West Main Street when he called another man with a gun to the location. That second man, Braboy, reportedly picked Dutton up in a vehicle and the two stalked Walton. Dutton and Braboy pulled the car behind a nearby building and Braboy got out of the vehicle. Dutton then drove off.
Braboy reportedly proceeded to walk up to Walton and shot him in the chest before running off.
In March of 2019, Braboy was convicted of First-Degree murder and sentenced to multiple life sentences.
Dutton was convicted on May 30th of 2023 of Second-Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Conspiracy First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Wear/Carry/Transport Handgun in Vehicle. He had previously been convicted in 2019 but appealed for a new trial.
Dutton was sentenced last week to 83 years on Thursday, August 3rd.