SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced a man to 90 years in prison after he was convicted for a slew of charges including kidnapping, assault, violating a protective order, and perjury stemming from an incident in May of 2023.
According to the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Tyler Gaskins assaulted his girlfriend in their home on May 2, 2023, believing she was cheating on him. The assault continued the next day, according to prosecutors, and Gaskins strangled the victim and punched her in the chest, fracturing her sternum. Gaskins then forced the victim into his car, threatening to kill her if she didn’t comply, and then drove to her ex-boyfriend’s house to confront him about the alleged affair. Prosecutors say Gaskins entered the ex-boyfriend’s home and attacked him with a knife before fleeing.
After the assaults, the victim obtained a protective order against Gaskins, who proceeded to contact her anyway. The State’s Attorney’s Office says Gaskins told her to file false charges against her ex-boyfriend to help his own case and perjured himself in making false accusations as well.
Gaskins was convicted on April 29th of Kidnapping, Assault in the First Degree, three counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Violation of a Protective Order, Witness Tampering and Perjury following a 3-day trial. On June 21st, he was sentenced to 90 years incarceration.