SALISBURY, MD - A Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to life plus 30 years for a fatal shooting in July 2023.
Antonio Oliver, then 24, shot and killed Keith Lamont Chaney, 34, near Fairground Drive in Salisbury after a brief altercation between the two. Prosecutors said that following the fight, Chaney drove off and Oliver hid behind a corner in a parking lot waiting for the victim to return. When Chaney did, Oliver ambushed him and shot him six times before fleeing. Police later arrested Oliver out of state and extradited him back to Maryland.
Oliver was convicted of first degree murder and numerous other related charges in October of 2024.
On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Oliver was sentenced to life plus 30 years, with parole not possible for 10 of those years.
“Gun violence will never be tolerated in Wicomico County,” States Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “All residents deserve to live in safe communities free from violence, and my Office and our law enforcement partners will work tirelessly every day to make our neighborhoods safe.”