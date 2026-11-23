SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison Friday in a child sexual abuse case.
Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced Brock Schuchart, 49, of Salisbury, on Nov. 20, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office. Schuchart pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and production of child pornography.
Prosecutors say Schuchart sexually abused a child in his household from 2021 to 2026. The child was between 5 and 10 years old during that period.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes praised the child for coming forward and thanked the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center team for its work on the investigation.
Schuchart’s wife Ann, a former James M. Bennett High School teacher who was also convicted in the case, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 18.
AsWBOC previously reported, Ann Schuchart was found guilty Oct. 23 of one count of sexual abuse of a minor after entering an Alford plea. Under that plea, she acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her without admitting guilt.
Charging documents alleged the child told Ann Schuchart about the abuse multiple times and that she failed to report it. Wicomico County Public Schools told families in May that Ann Schuchart had been placed on administrative leave and that the alleged abuse did not occur at the school or involve students or school operations.