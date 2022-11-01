SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to a total of 30 years in prison for a November 2021 shooting. The judge suspended all but 20 years of the sentence.
Twenty-year-old Mohammed Tarer last week pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and possession of a regulated firearm under 21.
On Nov. 20, 2021, Salisbury police were called to the area of Williams Landing for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers located a person suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was treated at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional after being struck by three bullets.
Officers learned a group of four men - including Tarer - arrived at the location, attempting to gain access to a party. They began fighting with those at the party and the victim stepped in to intervene. It was then that Tarer pulled a gun from his waistband and fired multiple shots, striking the victim and one other individual who was with the suspect.
Following the shooting, detectives were able to utilize surveillance footage from the area and multiple social media accounts which aided in identifying Tarer as the shooter. Police located and arrested Tarer two days later.